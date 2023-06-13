Medically Speaking
Lubbock METRO called out for death investigation

Lubbock Police Department
Lubbock Police Department(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:08 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is investigating after a body was found in central Lubbock.

At 7:38 p.m. on Monday, authorities were called to the 3200 block of 4th Street for reports of a possible body.

EMS also responded to the location and confirmed the person was dead.

LPD’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit was called out to investigate; police stated it was ongoing.

This is a developing story; please, check back later for updates.

