Man indicted on aggravated assault charge after New Year’s Day shooting

Julio Jimenez failed to appear in court in Grayson County and investigators believe he may be...
Julio Jimenez failed to appear in court in Grayson County and investigators believe he may be in Lubbock.
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man has been indicted after a shooting on New Year’s Day left one person seriously injured.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 arrested in New Year’s Day shooting

On New Year’s Day, police responded to the 5000 block of Frankford Avenue just before 2 a.m. for reports of gunfire. When officers arrived, they found 43-year-old Jose Ramirez with serious injuries. EMS arrived and took him to Covenant Medical Center for treatment.

An off-duty peace officer from another jurisdiction was working security at the business involved in the shooting, according to a release. LPD’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit took over the case.

Authorities were also looking for 30-year-old Julio Jimenez, who was wanted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He failed to appear in court in Grayson County and was believed to be in Lubbock.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Wanted man from Grayson County believed to be in Lubbock

After connecting Jimenez to the Lubbock shooting, authorities were led to Seguin, where they took Jimenez into custody.

He was arrested by the US Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, according to a release.

A Lubbock grand jury indicted Jimenez on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Tuesday.

He is currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $360,000 bond.

