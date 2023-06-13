Season tickets for Lubbock Symphony’s 2023-2024 season now available

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra (LSO) is pleased to announce its 77th season, titled “Best Of.” LSO’s Music Director, David Cho, curated an enchanting season, featuring exceptional works and composers. The 13-concert season comprises of 5 Masterworks concerts, 4 Chamber concerts, and 4 Special Events. Season Tickets are available for purchase now.

Subscribers can receive all 5 concerts in the Masterworks Series for the price of 4.

This Series will include the following:

· “Rhapsodies” - experience a blend of jazz and classical with works from Peter Boyer, Gershwin, and Beethoven. Including Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 5.”

· “Oratorio” - immerse in Hadyn’s “The Creation” with a large-scale orchestra and chorus.

· “Realms” - traverse scenes of Russian folklore with Stravinsky’s “Firebird Suite.” Violinist Chee-Yun will join the LSO for Mozart’s “Violin Concerto No. 5.”

· “Brahms” - enjoy Brahms’ brooding Piano Concerto No. 1 with pianist Adam Golka.

· “Verdi” - be enchanted by Verdi’s breathtaking opera arias.

By purchasing the Masterworks Series, ticketholders gain early access to add on the rest of LSO’s 23-24 season, including Special Events like “Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert” on May 4, 2024, with the orchestra playing alongside the film. (May the 4th be with you!) Tickets for the Masterworks Series start at $132.

For more information on the subscription process, visit LSO’s Google Drive, https://bit.ly/SubcriberPacket. To subscribe, visit the Digital Form at https://bit.ly/SubscriberDigitalForm. You can also call the LSO Box Office at (806) 762-1688 with any questions or for more information.

The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra (LSO) is one of the oldest community organizations in Lubbock. Founded in 1946, LSO is an integral part of the cultural fabric of the South Plains region and is made up of professional talented musicians from all parts of the Lubbock Community. The LSO seeks to enhance the community we serve by providing quality symphonic performances and educational experiences for thousands of children across the greater Lubbock area.

