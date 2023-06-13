Medically Speaking
Slaton police address allegations of sexual assault against police officer

The Texas Rangers are investigating allegations of sexual assault against a Slaton police officer
The Texas Rangers are investigating allegations of sexual assault against a Slaton police officer(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - The Slaton Police Department has issued a statement after allegations of sexual assault were made against a Slaton police officer.

The following statement was released:

On June 11, 2023, an allegation was made against a City of Slaton police officer, regarding an alleged incident with a minor that occurred earlier that day. In accordance with the City’s employee procedures, the employee was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into the matter. Because this matter involves a City of Slaton police officer, it was quickly referred to the Texas Rangers for investigation. The City of Slaton will cooperate with state and local agencies to the fullest extent permitted by law. The City of Slaton can state, without equivocation, that its residents’ collective and individual wellbeing is a fundamental concern for the City.

Once the investigation into this matter is complete, the City will take appropriate action in accordance with City policies and state and federal laws. Because this involves a minor and privacy concerns, the City of Slaton is not able to comment further on this matter.

