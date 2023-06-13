Snyder police searching for missing man
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SNYDER, Texas (KCBD) - The Snyder Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing may who may be suicidal.
19-year-old Ruben Madrid was reported missing by his coworkers Saturday, June 10. He was last seen at 9 p.m. on Friday. Police fear Madrid has a gun and is considering self-harm.
It is unknown what clothing Madrid was wearing at the time, but police believe he is wearing a silver chain link bracelet and a blue/gray backpack.
Madrid is from Mexico, but has family in the Midland-Odessa area. Police say only speaks Spanish.
Anyone with information should call the Snyder Police Department at (325) 573-0261.
