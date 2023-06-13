Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Snyder police searching for missing man

19-year-old Ruben Madrid was last seen Friday, June 9 around 9 p.m.
19-year-old Ruben Madrid was last seen Friday, June 9 around 9 p.m.(Snyder Police Department)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SNYDER, Texas (KCBD) - The Snyder Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing may who may be suicidal.

19-year-old Ruben Madrid was reported missing by his coworkers Saturday, June 10. He was last seen at 9 p.m. on Friday. Police fear Madrid has a gun and is considering self-harm.

It is unknown what clothing Madrid was wearing at the time, but police believe he is wearing a silver chain link bracelet and a blue/gray backpack.

Madrid is from Mexico, but has family in the Midland-Odessa area. Police say only speaks Spanish.

Anyone with information should call the Snyder Police Department at (325) 573-0261.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Helicopter graphic
Two kids air-lifted to Lubbock after ATV accident
Death investigation in central Lubbock
Lubbock METRO called out for death investigation
Tumbleweed and Sage vandalism
Wolfforth police searching for person who vandalized local coffee shop
On Daybreak Today
Monday morning top stories: Police investigating deadly shooting in Shallowater
Pat Sajak, left, and Vanna White, from "Wheel of Fortune," attend a ceremony honoring Harry...
Pat Sajak announces ‘Wheel of Fortune’ retirement, says upcoming season will be his last as host

Latest News

Hundreds of dead fish wash ashore in Brazoria County, Texas, near Houston.
Tens of thousands of dead fish wash up on a Texas beach due to low oxygen levels
On Daybreak Today
Tuesday morning top stories: Police investigating death after body found in North Lubbock
Death investigation in central Lubbock
Lubbock METRO called out for death investigation
The Texas Rangers are investigating allegations of sexual assault against a Slaton police officer
KCBD Investigates: Texas Rangers investigating allegations of sexual assault against Slaton police officer