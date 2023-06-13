Medically Speaking
‘So tragic’: Woman falls to death while trying to save teen hiker from going over ledge

A California woman died while trying to save a teen from falling at Cleveland National Forest. (Source: Trish Kasper Forsythe/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SAN DIEGO (Gray News/TMX) - A woman died last week trying to save a family friend from going over the ledge while hiking in California.

Sarah Louise Crocker, 48, was hiking with four teenagers, described by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department as family and family friends, last Thursday near the Three Sisters Falls in the Cleveland National Forest.

In the middle pool of the falls, one of the teens reportedly slipped and Crocker reached out to keep her from going over the ledge.

However, they both fell over the edge and into the bottom pool, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The sheriff’s department said several witnesses attempted to render aid, including CPR, but Crocker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teen was flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital with severe injuries but is expected to survive.

Fellow hiker Trish Kasper Forsyth shared a few videos of what she saw that afternoon, showing a rescue helicopter and first responders at the scene near a rocky waterfall.

“We were shocked. So tragic,” she wrote online with the shared videos.

