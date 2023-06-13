Medically Speaking
Son indicted with aggravated assault after mother’s death ruled homicide

Auston Arellano, 32
Auston Arellano, 32(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A son possibly connected with his mother’s death in 2022 has been indicted on a charge of aggravated assault.

Investigators believe 32-year-old Auston Arellano assaulted his mother on two different occasions. She was later placed on hospice and died months after on Dec. 16, 2022. In May of this year, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s ruled her death a homicide.

On Feb. 2, 2022, Lubbock police officers were called to reports of an assault near 32nd and Milwaukee. The mother told police Arellano struck her multiple times on her head and midsection. The responding officer also noticed her to have a swollen and discolored eye.

Arellano was arrested in November in Guadalupe County on a burglary charge. Law enforcement discovered he had outstanding arrest warrants in Lubbock County and transferred him here a month later.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘He is severely mentally ill:’ Woman grieving after Lubbock police say her brother assaulted their mother

Arellano remains in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $300,000 bond. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison with parole.

