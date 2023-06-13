Medically Speaking
South Plains Summer Sizzle Ahead

By Steve Divine
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Summer Solstice is considered the official start of Summer. It is next Wednesday, June 21. Just about on schedule, temperatures will climb to around 100 degrees by week’s end.

We already have had several indicators that summer is underway. The end of the school year. The Memorial Day weekend. The start of meteorological summer, June 1 through August 31. Lubbock’s hottest temperature, so far, has been 95° (three times in May and most recently this past Saturday).

More sunshine this afternoon will result in most areas warmer than yesterday.
More sunshine this afternoon will result in most areas warmer than yesterday.

Temperatures today and tomorrow will peak in the 80s and 90s, with Lubbock headed for about 89° today and 91° tomorrow. Not far from the average for the date of 92°.

Highs Thursday and Friday, however, will be around 100 degrees. The Fathers’ Day Weekend will be hot as well, with highs likely at least in the upper 90s. Sunday is Fathers’ Day.

Another round of low clouds and patchy fog is possible tomorrow morning.

Other than the mist and light drizzle which may accompany the fog, rain chances will remain quite low through the weekend. We are watching a few features that may, if they come together, bring storms back to the area late Saturday and late Sunday. Right now, that is a slim possibility.

Until there is a change in the overall weather pattern we can expect more of the same.

