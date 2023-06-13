Trinity Christian School announces hiring of new head baseball coach

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Trinity Christian School is excited to announce the hiring of Devin Rocha as the Varsity Baseball Coach.

Coach Rocha is no stranger to TCS. This will be Rocha’s second tenure as Trinity Christian’s Head Baseball Coach. Rocha began his collegiate playing career in Tennessee in 2003, became Trinity Christian’s Assistant Coach in 2008, and then served as Trinity Christian’s Head Baseball Coach from 2011-2014. From 2014 until 2018, Rocha coached at D-BAT Lubbock as their Camp and Clinic Coordinator and Head Instructor. Rocha then returned to his alma mater Roosevelt High School to become the Head Baseball Coach. In 2020 he moved to Lubbock ISD, where he has served as the Athletic Coordinator for McCool Academy.

Devin Rocha is entering his 16th year in leadership as an educator and coach. Player development has been a hallmark for him. During his time as a baseball coach, Rocha has had the privilege of working with professional and college coaches, helping many players move on to play at the collegiate level and some even to pursue professional careers.

Coach Rocha’s vision is to have all young men have an “Audience of One” mindset, which makes him a great asset to TCS. Whether our student-athletes are on the field or walking through life, Rocha encourages players to always fix their eyes on Jesus: the creator of the universe, living for Him, playing for Him, and giving Him all the glory.

He and his wife, Tiffany, have two sons: Kross is three, and Kace is only a few months old! The Rochas attend The Worship Center Church.

