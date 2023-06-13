Medically Speaking
Tuesday morning top stories: Police investigating death after body found in North Lubbock

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Body found in North Lubbock

  • Police are investigating a death after a body was found near 4th and Indiana Monday night
  • The person has not yet been identified and the cause of their death is under investigation
  • Read more here: Lubbock METRO called out for death investigation

Slaton police officer under investigation accused of sexual assault

Tumbleweed & Sage vandalized

Trump expected to be arraigned today

Denver Nuggets win first NBA title

