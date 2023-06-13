Tuesday morning top stories: Police investigating death after body found in North Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Body found in North Lubbock

Police are investigating a death after a body was found near 4th and Indiana Monday night

The person has not yet been identified and the cause of their death is under investigation

Slaton police officer under investigation accused of sexual assault

The accuser’s family says the officer conducted an inappropriate pat-down

The officer is on administrative leave pending the investigation

Tumbleweed & Sage vandalized

Wolfforth police are looking for the person that vandalized the ‘Tumbleweed & Sage’ coffeehouse

Someone spray painted an anti-LGBTQ message on the doors and the owner says the threats have gotten out of hand

Trump expected to be arraigned today

The former president is accused of withholding top secret documents from investigators

Trump says he did nothing wrong

Denver Nuggets win first NBA title

The Denver Nuggets won their first ever NBA Championship

They bet the Miami Heat in game 5 to win the title

