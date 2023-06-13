Tuesday morning top stories: Police investigating death after body found in North Lubbock
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Body found in North Lubbock
- Police are investigating a death after a body was found near 4th and Indiana Monday night
- The person has not yet been identified and the cause of their death is under investigation
- Read more here: Lubbock METRO called out for death investigation
Slaton police officer under investigation accused of sexual assault
- The accuser’s family says the officer conducted an inappropriate pat-down
- The officer is on administrative leave pending the investigation
- Full story here: Texas Rangers investigating allegations of sexual assault against Slaton police officer
Tumbleweed & Sage vandalized
- Wolfforth police are looking for the person that vandalized the ‘Tumbleweed & Sage’ coffeehouse
- Someone spray painted an anti-LGBTQ message on the doors and the owner says the threats have gotten out of hand
- Read more here: Wolfforth police searching for person who vandalized local coffee shop
Trump expected to be arraigned today
- The former president is accused of withholding top secret documents from investigators
- Trump says he did nothing wrong
- Follow the latest developments here: Trump will face judge in historic court appearance over charges he mishandled secret documents
Denver Nuggets win first NBA title
- The Denver Nuggets won their first ever NBA Championship
- They bet the Miami Heat in game 5 to win the title
- Details here: Denver Nuggets beat Miami Heat 94-89 to win first NBA Championship
