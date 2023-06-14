1 person dead after car crashes into home overnight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is dead after a car crashed into a Central Lubbock home late Tuesday night.

Around 11:41 p.m., officers were called to a vehicle crash involving a house near 42nd and Ave. D. A resident of the home told police they went outside to check the air conditioner and saw the vehicle had crashed into the west side of the house.

The resident initially believed the driver fled the and officers searched the area. While officers continued their search, two other resident of the home were walking around the east side of the house when they found the body of the driver in an empty lot.

Police initially reported a passenger of the vehicle was seriously injured.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

