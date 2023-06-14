1 seriously injured after car crashes into home overnight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is seriously injured after a car crashed into Central Lubbock home overnight.

Around 11:41 p.m., officers were called to a vehicle crash involving a house near 42nd and Ave. D.

Police say no one inside the home was injured, but a passenger in the vehicle was seriously injured.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.