Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

12-year-old girl making splash as youngest competitor in surfing contest

Kiki Oshiro-Kaneshiro, 12, is set to compete in a pro surfing event as the youngest competitor in the field. (Source: KHNL)
By KHNL staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A surfer in Hawaii is gaining national attention as she sets her sights on turning pro before her 13th birthday.

KHNL reports that 12-year-old Kiki Oshiro-Kaneshiro is ready to make her professional debut in this year’s Surf Into Summer contest.

Oshiro-Kaneshiro is fresh off a fourth-place finish in a weekend surfing event for girls under the age of 17. She also qualified for state championships earlier this year.

And now the 12-year-old is set to be the youngest competitor in this week’s pro event as a female wild card entry.

The Surf Into Summer contest is one of the largest surfing events on Oahu, and this year’s competition is scheduled to run through June 19.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation in central Lubbock
Lubbock police identify body found in Central Lubbock
One person is seriously injured after a car crashed into Central Lubbock home overnight.
1 person dead after car crashes into home overnight
47-year-old Jesse Davis Thompson was last known to be homeless in Lubbock, according to LSO.
Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
Tumbleweed and Sage vandalism
Wolfforth police searching for person who vandalized local coffee shop
On Daybreak Today
Tuesday morning top stories: Police investigating death after body found in North Lubbock

Latest News

Storm clouds darken the skies above the Capitol in Washington, Monday, June 12, 2023.
House rejects effort to censure and fine Democrat Adam Schiff over Trump-Russia investigations
19th Street traffic changes planned for Thursday
K-9 Loki located the child in a remote area that was approximately a half mile away from his...
K-9 officer saves 3-year-old boy lost in ‘very remote’ area surrounded by swamps
Sen. Baldwin Introduces Bill to Include LGBTQI+ Community in Federal Data Collection
Taco Bell announces it will start selling Crocs this month.
Taco Bell and Crocs releasing limited-edition shoes