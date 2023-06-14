Medically Speaking
19th Street traffic changes planned for Thursday

(KOSA)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Provided by Texas Department of Transportation

LUBBOCK — The Texas Department of Transportation is asking 19th Street drivers to stay alert as crews place both east- and westbound traffic, between Avenue Q and Crickets Avenue, onto the south side of the roadway starting tomorrow.

The traffic shift will allow crews to continue working on the drainage and water line systems, traffic signals, and other various concrete work to driveways, sidewalks and the curb and gutter.

Traffic will remain one-lane in each direction. Drivers and pedestrians should expect delays while crews set traffic divider panels to shift traffic and are encouraged to seek an alternate route.

The traffic changes are part of a $25.69 million project making improvements to more than three miles of US 62/SH 114 in the city of Lubbock, from Memphis Avenue to I-27. Improvements include rebuilding a portion of the road, placing a new road surface and making updates to the drainage system, sidewalks, traffic signals and lighting.

