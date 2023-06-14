KCBD Investigates: Texas Rangers investigating official oppression at Slaton P.D.
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Rangers released an update on their investigation into a Slaton police officer on Wednesday.
On Monday, the KCBD Investigates Team reported an allegation a Slaton police officer sexually assaulted a minor.
We spoke with the minor and her family who said the officer conducted an inappropriate pat-down early Sunday morning.
The Texas Rangers said after speaking with the minor and her family, they have new details and are now investigating the alleged incident as a possible Official Oppression rather than a sexual assault.
The officer in question remains on administrative leave as the investigation unfolds, which is standard operating procedure.
No charges have been filed.
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.