Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

KCBD Investigates: Texas Rangers investigating official oppression at Slaton P.D.

The Texas Rangers said they are now investigating possible Official Oppression at the Slaton...
The Texas Rangers said they are now investigating possible Official Oppression at the Slaton Police Department.(KCBD)
By Shaley Sanders
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Rangers released an update on their investigation into a Slaton police officer on Wednesday.

On Monday, the KCBD Investigates Team reported an allegation a Slaton police officer sexually assaulted a minor.

We spoke with the minor and her family who said the officer conducted an inappropriate pat-down early Sunday morning.

The Texas Rangers said after speaking with the minor and her family, they have new details and are now investigating the alleged incident as a possible Official Oppression rather than a sexual assault.

The officer in question remains on administrative leave as the investigation unfolds, which is standard operating procedure.

No charges have been filed.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation in central Lubbock
Lubbock police identify body found in Central Lubbock
One person is seriously injured after a car crashed into Central Lubbock home overnight.
1 person dead after car crashes into home overnight
47-year-old Jesse Davis Thompson was last known to be homeless in Lubbock, according to LSO.
Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
A minor has accused a City of Slaton police officer of conducting an inappropriate pat-down.
Allegations against Slaton police officer to be investigated as ‘officer oppression,’ instead of sexual assault
Tumbleweed and Sage vandalism
Wolfforth police searching for person who vandalized local coffee shop

Latest News

1 taken to hospital with serious injuries after report of dead body in SW Lubbock
Jones AT&T stadium and Cody Campbell field Construction
South End Zone still under construction, 3 months before football season
Crews repaving a pothole
City of Lubbock crews working to repair potholes
The eleventh Annual Texas South Plains Honor Flight Golf Tournament sponsored by Texas Mutual...
South Plains Honor Flight seeks golfers, sponsors for annual tournament