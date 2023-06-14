Medically Speaking
Lubbock police identify body found in Central Lubbock

Death investigation in central Lubbock
Death investigation in central Lubbock(KCBD, Andrew Wood)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police have identified the body found in Central Lubbock at 54-year-old Larry Kendrick.

Just after 7:30 p.m. on Monday, June 12, investigators were called to the 3200 block of 4th Street for reports of a dead body. Officers located Kendrick’s body in a lake near the area.

Kendrick’s body was identified the following day. The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is continuing its investigation into the cause of Kendrick’s death and is awaiting autopsy results.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers may remain anonymous.

