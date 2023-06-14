More hot, dry conditions on the way

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The next few days will be quiet and hot.

Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 60s tonight, with mostly clear skies. The average overnight low temperature for this time of year is around 66° so we are just a little shy of that. Northeast winds will be around 5 to 10 mph this evening, becoming southeast after midnight.

Thursday will be hot with high temperatures in the upper 90s, and lots of sunshine. The average high temperature for this time of year is around 92°, so tomorrow will be warmer than our average. South winds will be light in the morning, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Wind speeds in the afternoon will increase to about 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Thursday night’s temperatures will be in the lower 60s again, with mostly clear skies. West winds will be around 15 to 20 mph in the evening, then decrease to around 10 mph after midnight.

Friday will be warm again with temperatures in the mid-90s and lots of sunshine. Northwest winds will be around 10 mph.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.