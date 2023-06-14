Mrs Baird’s Bread kicks off ‘Fighting Texas Hunger’ 2023

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Mrs Baird’s Bread has been giving back to Texas communities since 1908, when Ninnie Baird started baking her famous bread for her neighbors in Fort Worth. It was in this neighborhood where her legacy for charity was established — helping those who were hungry or couldn’t pay. The company she founded is proud to carry on this tradition by teaming up with local food banks for the third annual Fighting Texas Hunger program.

“We are excited to continue the tradition Ninnie Baird started more than 115 years ago of helping our neighbors,” said Tim Geiger, Mrs Baird’s Vice President. “Through the pandemic and now rising inflation, food insecurity continues to be a large issue in our community. It is our hope that Fighting Texas Hunger will help food banks not only in fresh bread, but also added awareness from consumers.”

The program has made it easier than ever before for Texans to participate. Look for Fighting Texas Hunger displays at your local grocery store and scan the QR code to make a direct donation to the South Plains Food Bank. Donations are also accepted online. Simply select the South Plains Food Bank link on the list to make your donation. According to Feeding America, just $1 will provide 7 meals to kids and families facing hunger this summer.

Committed to Feeding Texas and Bolstering Local Food Banks

For the month of June, Mrs Baird’s will donate more than 150,000 loaves of fresh bread to local food banks in Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, Fort Worth, Midland/Odessa, Lubbock, Amarillo and the McAllen/Rio Grande Valley area.

Mrs Baird’s will also host a day of giving in each participating market. For the South Plains area, the day of giving is June 14th. For every loaf of bread sold on the 14th, Mrs Baird’s will pledge to donate one loaf of fresh bread to the South Plains up to 10,000 loaves.

Mrs Baird’s is not only making these large fresh bread donations. The company has also pledged to donate hundreds volunteer hours to help food banks fulfill the need to sort, box and distribute food to those in need.

“Our teams are excited to help with food bank volunteer events,” said Geiger. “It is very humbling to see how food banks work and knowing our work is helping them meet their goals and needs.”

Why Do Texas Food Banks Need Your Support in June?

It’s around this time of year when schools are out that food banks are most in need of donations. Children are no longer receiving school lunches, and families rely on food banks to help them through the summer months. This is why Fighting Texas Hunger is so important — it raises awareness of local food banks and their needs while giving back to the community.

Donations of fresh bread rather than “day old” bread will help food banks expand their reach and meet the needs of more families in our communities.

Join Us in Fighting Texas Hunger

Mrs Baird’s invites you to join us all month long as we give back to our communities and fight hunger in Texas.

Here are the three ways you can donate today:

1. Food donations – Visit your local Texas food bank to drop off a donation

2. Monetary donations – Find the Fighting Texas Hunger QR code in your local grocery store or visit us online at mrsbairds.com/fightingtexashunger

3. Volunteering – Donate your time and volunteer at your local food bank

Our efforts can have a lasting impact on families across Texas, but we cannot do it without your generosity. Your participation is key to the success of Fighting Texas Hunger, and we are grateful for your partnership. Together, let’s help our fellow Texans and make a difference in the community by keeping the Mrs Baird’s tradition alive.

About Fighting Texas Hunger

Food banks in Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio were the beneficiaries of the first Fighting Texas Hunger drive in 2021. Today, Mrs Baird’s is proud to help expand the program to more Texas cities in 2023, including Austin, Corpus Christi, Midland/Odessa, Lubbock, Amarillo and the Rio Grande Valley.

Food insecurity is one of the most serious problems facing people in Texas, especially children. The pandemic, supply chain challenges, rising gas prices and inflation have made it harder for families to keep their pantries stocked.

Food banks have struggled to meet the growing demand for assistance, which is why it’s so important for Texans to band together and meet this challenge. Your donation will go directly toward your local Texas food bank to feed families in your community.

Mrs Baird’s is proud to be part of the solution, and we hope you’ll join us in this worthy cause.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.