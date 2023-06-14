Skin cancer can hide in unlikely places

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, one in five Americans will develop skin cancer by the age of 70. Here at home, a Lubbock doctor is trying to convince everyone it’s a big misconception to think “it can’t happen to me.”

Dr. Michelle Tarbox is a Dermatologist at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. She says no matter what your skin color, skin cancer can sneak up on anybody, sometimes in the mostly unlikely places.

“Patients who are African American have a specific category of risk on the palms and soles called Acral lentiginous melanoma. This is a kind of melanoma that can grow undetected on those parts of the body. Not all of us look at frequently, especially the bottoms of the feet,” she said. That is in fact what is blamed in the death of Bob Marley, a famous Reggae musician.

Another area we forget to check for skin cancer is the scalp, especially in the part of the hair which leaves a clear view of the skin for the sun to scorch.

“Or we might have lighter colored hair that doesn’t really protect that well, or we might have hair that gets a little bit thinner. And that’s not giving us greater protection, especially after the Covid pandemic, we’ve had more patients with stress related hair loss, and those patients can also have an increased risk of skin cancer on the scalp,” Dr. Tarbox added.

Even though sun exposure is a major risk for skin cancer, Dr Tarbox warns there are other factors that are not so obvious.

“Other things that contribute to skin cancer are genetics, you can learn about that through your family history, certain kinds of pollutants can potentially increase skin cancer, as can certain medications,” she said. “So you can discuss with your doctor if you’re on any medications that increase that risk of skin cancer.”

She says skin screenings and self-checks are proven to be the most effective way to spot skin cancer early.

The letters ABCDE can help remind us of the five signs of skin cancer:

A for Asymmetry meaning the two sides don’t match

B for an irregular Border

C for Color, meaning more than one is too many

D for Diameter, the spot should be no bigger than a quarter inch

E is for Evolving

If you notice a mole is changing in any way, show it to your doctor.

