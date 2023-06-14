South Plains Honor Flight seeks golfers, sponsors for annual tournament

Provided by South Plains Honor Flight

The eleventh Annual Texas South Plains Honor Flight Golf Tournament sponsored by Texas Mutual Insurance and United Supermarkets will be held Monday, July 31, 2023 at the LakeRidge Country Club Golf Course located at 8802 Vicksburg Ave in Lubbock.

The tournament will be a four-player scramble format with a shotgun start at 8 AM. Register quickly as we are only doing a morning flight, and we will sell out of team slots quickly. Entry fee is $600 per team and includes burritos, coffee and donuts for breakfast, and a burger bar with chips and drinks for lunch. Hole sponsorships are available for $300. A combo package including a four-player team and a hole sponsorship is available at a discounted price of $800.

A bag of donated gifts, snacks and coupons for free golf merchandise will be given to all players. As part of the event, a $10,000 cash prize will be paid for any and all holes-in-one on the par 3 seventh hole. All holes-in-one on the other three par 3 holes will be awarded great prizes also.

There will be a $500 gift certificate to the LakeRidge Pro Shop awarded to each of the winning teams in each of the three flights in the tournament.

In addition, golfers and others in attendance will be able to buy raffle tickets for great prizes, including the Grand Prize of a weekend getaway to Dallas for a round of golf at the Cowboy Club in Grapevine, two night hotel stay, a gift card for a great dinner and four tickets to a Texas Rangers baseball game.

All proceeds from the tournament will help defray the cost of the 2023 Tenth Annual All expense paid trip to Washington DC for 100 area military veterans. Honor Flight volunteers will be working to raise over $250,000 needed to make this our greatest trip ever. The Texas South Plains Honor Flight will fly 100 US military veterans from World War II, Korea and the Vietnam era to Washington DC for them to see the memorials built in their honor. This is a three day, 2 night all expenses paid trip for our South Plains Veterans and is truly the trip of a lifetime.

For more information contact Al Faison at afaison@suddenlink.net.

Registration is online at the website: //texassouthplainshonorflight.org/events. Applications will be accepted through July 17, 2023 or until the tournament is filled. Register soon as we are only doing the morning scramble and we will sell out of team slots!

