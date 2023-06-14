Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Taco Bell and Crocs releasing limited-edition shoes

Taco Bell announces it will start selling Crocs this month.
Taco Bell announces it will start selling Crocs this month.(Taco Bell via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Crocs and Taco Bell are joining forces to create a new set of summer footwear.

The brands are creating the first-ever Taco Bell Crocs.

The limited-edition shoes will sport Taco Bell’s iconic logo and go on sale starting June 28.

“The iconic brands have reimagined Crocs’ comfy mellow slides and added some heat so fans can be reminded to Live Más with every step,” Taco Bell representatives shared.

According to Crocs, the new footwear will be available online for $60.

And this isn’t the first time Taco Bell has stepped into the retail space.

In 2019, the fast food chain opened a pop-up hotel gift shop in a Palm Springs hotel, selling swimwear, sunglasses and pool floats.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation in central Lubbock
Lubbock police identify body found in Central Lubbock
One person is seriously injured after a car crashed into Central Lubbock home overnight.
1 person dead after car crashes into home overnight
47-year-old Jesse Davis Thompson was last known to be homeless in Lubbock, according to LSO.
Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
Tumbleweed and Sage vandalism
Wolfforth police searching for person who vandalized local coffee shop
On Daybreak Today
Tuesday morning top stories: Police investigating death after body found in North Lubbock

Latest News

Storm clouds darken the skies above the Capitol in Washington, Monday, June 12, 2023.
House rejects effort to censure and fine Democrat Adam Schiff over Trump-Russia investigations
19th Street traffic changes planned for Thursday
K-9 Loki located the child in a remote area that was approximately a half mile away from his...
K-9 officer saves 3-year-old boy lost in ‘very remote’ area surrounded by swamps
Sen. Baldwin Introduces Bill to Include LGBTQI+ Community in Federal Data Collection