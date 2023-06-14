UMC surgeon first to bring HIPEC to cancer patients in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - When we think of cancer, we think of cancer tied to an organ like lung cancer. But abdominal cancer can include so much more than the organs inside the belly. The good news is a new doctor in Lubbock has brought with him a new procedure that gives patients with a difficult cancer a fighting chance for a cure.

Dr. Tyler Mouw uses bubble gum popping as an analogy to help people understand a certain kind of cancer. He tells his medical students that what is left on the face after bubble gum pops is a good way to explain the thin membrane inside the abdomen called the peritoneum lining. He says it is rare but sometimes cancer can develop in that lining. More commonly, it started as stomach, colon cancer or appendiceal cancer.

Here’s what is new. Dr. Tyler Mouw is the first surgeon in Lubbock to offer something new called the HIPEC procedure. That stands for Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy. The machine doesn’t look like a mighty cancer fighter — but the power is in its heater.

Mandy Graves is the Director of Nursing in the O.R. at University Medical Center.

“We put a mat on the bed that allows us to cool the patient so even though we’re putting a hot fluid in the abdomen, we’re keeping their temperature at a normal range,” she explained.

It’s not an easy surgery. The heated chemo alone is reason enough for the patient to be asleep. But Dr. Mouw says studies have shown that when you heat chemotherapy, it becomes even stronger medicine.

“First we do the operation where we take out all the visible tumors. Then we heat up the chemotherapy,” he explained. “The idea is after you’ve had your surgery, we’re going to use that to clean up any tumor cells that might be floating around.”

The power of the HIPEC comes in being able to get chemotherapy into that tiny lining, a difficult spot for normal chemotherapy to reach.

“It’s neat to be on the cutting edge of technology,” Graves added. “This is new to our area. We’re the only ones in the region doing this procedure.”

The patient is left with a long scar down the abdomen, but for many with ovarian or colorectal or appendiceal cancer, a scar is a small price to pay.

“There are some patients that go on to live long, otherwise normal lives and there are plenty of patients who are actually cured by this,” Dr. Mouw said.

As with any surgery, there are risks. And of course, patients need to be monitored while healing. That’s why it’s important that UMC is offering the HIPEC procedure in Lubbock now so area patients can stay here for their healing, rather than go to Dallas or Houston for the procedure and the recovery.

