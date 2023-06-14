South End Zone still under construction, 3 months before football season

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We are six months in to the $220 million construction of the Texas Tech South End Zone and Dustin R. Womble Football Center project, with just three months to go until the first home game of the season.

What can fans expect in September?

“Game day activities are going to progress as they always have, it’s just going to look a little bit different,” Project manager Logan West said.

Demolition of the south end zone of the football field began back in December and took with it a historic scoreboard and decades of memories. Now it’s being replaced with an ‘elite’ experience.

“It’s really going to be all about fan experience and creating a really huge recruiting experience for Texas Tech University,” Logan West said.

West said the $220 million investment is going towards creating new memories while keeping traditions, like the Double T scoreboard, which is being replaced with a brand new one.

“It’s gonna be consistent and respectful to the original, certainly honoring that tradition, but upgraded with brand new technology for displays and all that,” West said.

But the south end zone is not scheduled to be completed until May of 2024, with the Womble Football Center completed three months later, so what does that mean for our 2023 football season? Well, West said before fans start arriving for that first home game in September, the field will be replaced with brand new turf, and the construction will be isolated. Ensuring 6th Street is safe for pedestrians and game days will run smoothly.

“Everything will be construction safe. There will be no construction on game days,” West said.

Crews are working hard to get game day ready, even through the rain.

“Thankfully, we’ve had a lot of rain in Lubbock; not so great for construction, of course, but we’ve been able to overcome any impacts, we are on schedule and on budget,” West said.

The question troubling fans right now is wondering where will they sit? West says that’s to be determined, but rest assured, there will be a student section and fans will see the stadium progress with every game.

“It’s going to look a lot different, certainly all the way through the end of the season.”

Tickets are still on sale for the upcoming season, but are expected to sell out as we get closer to kick off.

