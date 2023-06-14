Wednesday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured after car crashes into home

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

1 seriously injured after car crashes into home

Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash into a residents near 42nd and Ave. D around 11:41 p.m.

No one in the home was injured, but police say the passenger of the vehicle was seriously injured

Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

The sheriff’s office received a missing persons report for 47-year-old Jesse Davis Thompson

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the sheriff’s office

Fed expected to pause rate hikes for first time in 15 months

The move will allow policymakers to see if efforts to curb inflation are working

Another rate hike is possible in July

Trump arraigned on federal charges

Former President Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 counts of mishandling classified documents

Trump says the case is politically motivated and will not stop him from running for president again

Golden Knights win Stanley Cup

The Vegas Golden Knights are celebrating their first ever NHL Championship

The team on the Stanley Cup last night after beating the Florida Panthers 9 to 3 in game 5

