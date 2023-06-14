Wednesday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured after car crashes into home
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
1 seriously injured after car crashes into home
- Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash into a residents near 42nd and Ave. D around 11:41 p.m.
- No one in the home was injured, but police say the passenger of the vehicle was seriously injured
- Read more here: 1 seriously injured after car crashes into home overnight
Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
- The sheriff’s office received a missing persons report for 47-year-old Jesse Davis Thompson
- Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the sheriff’s office
- Details here: Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
Fed expected to pause rate hikes for first time in 15 months
- The move will allow policymakers to see if efforts to curb inflation are working
- Another rate hike is possible in July
- Read more here: Federal Reserve is likely to skip a rate hike at pivotal meeting Wednesday, yet signal more to come
Trump arraigned on federal charges
- Former President Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 counts of mishandling classified documents
- Trump says the case is politically motivated and will not stop him from running for president again
- Follow the latest here: Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he illegally kept classified documents
Golden Knights win Stanley Cup
- The Vegas Golden Knights are celebrating their first ever NHL Championship
- The team on the Stanley Cup last night after beating the Florida Panthers 9 to 3 in game 5
- Read more here: Golden Knights blast Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 to capture first Stanley Cup title
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.