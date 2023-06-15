Arrest made in deadly West Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in West Lubbock Wednesday night.

Isaac Morado is charged with murder accused of shooting and killing 83-year-old Gilbert Morado.

Just before 5 p.m., officers were called to reports of a possible dead body near 39th Dr. and Belmont Ave. When officers arrived, they found Gilbert in the home with a gunshot wound to his back.

One person has been taken to UMC with serious injuries after Lubbock police received a report of a “possible dead body” in the 5400 block of 39th Drive on Wednesday afternoon. (Peyton Toups, KCBD)

He was taken to UMC with serious injuries where he later died.

METRO was later notified and began their investigation. Investigators obtained evidence that prompted an arrest warrant to be issued for Isaac.

He remains in the Lubbock County Detention Center held on a $500,000 bond.

