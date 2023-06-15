Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Arrest made in deadly West Lubbock shooting

By KCBD Digital
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in West Lubbock Wednesday night.

Isaac Morado is charged with murder accused of shooting and killing 83-year-old Gilbert Morado.

Just before 5 p.m., officers were called to reports of a possible dead body near 39th Dr. and Belmont Ave. When officers arrived, they found Gilbert in the home with a gunshot wound to his back.

One person has been taken to UMC with serious injuries after Lubbock police received a report...
One person has been taken to UMC with serious injuries after Lubbock police received a report of a “possible dead body” in the 5400 block of 39th Drive on Wednesday afternoon.(Peyton Toups, KCBD)

He was taken to UMC with serious injuries where he later died.

METRO was later notified and began their investigation. Investigators obtained evidence that prompted an arrest warrant to be issued for Isaac.

He remains in the Lubbock County Detention Center held on a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is seriously injured after a car crashed into Central Lubbock home overnight.
1 person dead after car crashes into home overnight
Death investigation in central Lubbock
Lubbock police identify body found in Central Lubbock
A minor has accused a City of Slaton police officer of conducting an inappropriate pat-down.
Allegations against Slaton police officer to be investigated as ‘officer oppression,’ instead of sexual assault
The governor signed a new law so Texans don't have to get their yearly car inspection come 2025.
Lubbock businesses worried for safety, bottom line, as Texas approves eliminating car inspection mandate

Latest News

Lubbock Firefighter Matt Dawson is expected to retire in April 2022.
Gov. Abbott signs ‘Matt Dawson Act’ into law
On Daybreak Today
Thursday morning top stories: Slaton police officer under investigation
Weeks of trash removed from East Lubbock apartment complex
Ron Milam, Steve Maxner and a group of study abroad students returned six sets of materials to...
Texas Tech archivists working to find missing American, Vietnamese soldiers