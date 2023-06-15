Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Coalition of cities near Lubbock to conduct aerial spray for mosquitoes

A coalition of Lubbock area cities is planning an aerial mosquito spray next week.
A coalition of Lubbock area cities is planning an aerial mosquito spray next week.(Ivanhoe Broadcast News)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A coalition of cities near Lubbock is planning an aerial mosquito spray next week.

A representative for the coalition released the following information on the spray, including which areas will be affected.

Due to the high concentration of mosquitoes, a coalition of area cities will conduct an aerial spraying for mosquitoes between Monday, June 19th – Wednesday, June 21st. The actual time of spraying will be determined by where we fit in the line-up of cities.

Aerial spraying is particularly effective to reach areas in the city that truck-mounted sprayers cannot reach.

Vector Disease Control International is the company that will be spraying. They specialize in aerial application, have been in business since 1992, and have over 40 offices across the United States. These products are being applied in strict accordance with label instructions as set forth and approved by the Environmental Protection Agency. The company is fully licensed and certified by Federal monitoring agencies. Visit www.vdci.net or www.npmapestworld.org for more information about the company.

The product used will be Perm-X UL 31-66; visit www.clarke.com for product information.

The coalition also recommends people bring in their pets during the aerial spray. If outdoor pets cannot be brought inside, their water and food should be changed out to avoid consuming the mosquito spray product.

The following areas, including acreage, will be affected by the spray:

  • Ralls, 965
  • Idalou, 649
  • Crosbyton, 1380
  • Brownfield, 4267
  • Wolfforth, 1960
  • Post, 2417
  • Tahoka, 1532
  • Wilson, 399
  • Smyer, 510
  • Big Spring, 2892
  • Earth, 1431
  • Guthrie, 978
  • Slaton, 2909
  • Shallowater, 1027
  • Coahoma, 680
  • Ransom Canyon, 602
  • Anton, 608
  • Plainview, 10,000
  • Morton, 1067
  • Olton, 968

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is seriously injured after a car crashed into Central Lubbock home overnight.
1 person dead after car crashes into home overnight
Death investigation in central Lubbock
Lubbock police identify body found in Central Lubbock
28-year-old Isaac Morado has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in West Lubbock.
Arrest made in deadly West Lubbock shooting
A minor has accused a City of Slaton police officer of conducting an inappropriate pat-down.
Allegations against Slaton police officer to be investigated as ‘officer oppression,’ instead of sexual assault
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer

Latest News

Thomas Ponce, 27 (Source: LPD)
Thomas Ponce sentenced to 45 years for sexually assaulting two women in 2017
Lubbock Firefighter Matt Dawson is expected to retire in April 2022.
Gov. Abbott signs ‘Matt Dawson Act’ into law
28-year-old Isaac Morado has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in West Lubbock.
Arrest made in deadly West Lubbock shooting
On Daybreak Today
Thursday morning top stories: Slaton police officer under investigation