Coalition of cities near Lubbock to conduct aerial spray for mosquitoes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A coalition of cities near Lubbock is planning an aerial mosquito spray next week.

A representative for the coalition released the following information on the spray, including which areas will be affected.

Due to the high concentration of mosquitoes, a coalition of area cities will conduct an aerial spraying for mosquitoes between Monday, June 19th – Wednesday, June 21st. The actual time of spraying will be determined by where we fit in the line-up of cities.

Aerial spraying is particularly effective to reach areas in the city that truck-mounted sprayers cannot reach.

Vector Disease Control International is the company that will be spraying. They specialize in aerial application, have been in business since 1992, and have over 40 offices across the United States. These products are being applied in strict accordance with label instructions as set forth and approved by the Environmental Protection Agency. The company is fully licensed and certified by Federal monitoring agencies. Visit www.vdci.net or www.npmapestworld.org for more information about the company.

The product used will be Perm-X UL 31-66; visit www.clarke.com for product information.

The coalition also recommends people bring in their pets during the aerial spray. If outdoor pets cannot be brought inside, their water and food should be changed out to avoid consuming the mosquito spray product.

The following areas, including acreage, will be affected by the spray:

Ralls, 965

Idalou, 649

Crosbyton, 1380

Brownfield, 4267

Wolfforth, 1960

Post, 2417

Tahoka, 1532

Wilson, 399

Smyer, 510

Big Spring, 2892

Earth, 1431

Guthrie, 978

Slaton, 2909

Shallowater, 1027

Coahoma, 680

Ransom Canyon, 602

Anton, 608

Plainview, 10,000

Morton, 1067

Olton, 968

