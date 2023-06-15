Gov. Abbott signs ‘Matt Dawson Act’ into law

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Monday, Governor Abbott signed the ‘Matt Dawson Act’ into law, which will improve benefits for first responders who are permanently injured in the line of duty.

The bill was written by Lubbock Representatives Dustin Burrows, Carl Tepper and Senator Charles Perry. The legislation will allow first responders to get lifetime benefits if they are severely injured and are rendered permanently unemployable.

“This legislation is but one example of Texas’ unwavering support of Matt and all first responders across this state,” Rep. Burrows said.

Matt Dawson was seriously injured while responding to a crash near I-27 back in 2020. That same crash took the lives of Lubbock Police Officer Nicholas Reyna and Lubbock Firefighter Eric Hill.

