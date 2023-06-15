Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Gov. Abbott signs ‘Matt Dawson Act’ into law

Lubbock Firefighter Matt Dawson is expected to retire in April 2022.
Lubbock Firefighter Matt Dawson is expected to retire in April 2022.(Lubbock Fire Department)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Monday, Governor Abbott signed the ‘Matt Dawson Act’ into law, which will improve benefits for first responders who are permanently injured in the line of duty.

The bill was written by Lubbock Representatives Dustin Burrows, Carl Tepper and Senator Charles Perry. The legislation will allow first responders to get lifetime benefits if they are severely injured and are rendered permanently unemployable.

“This legislation is but one example of Texas’ unwavering support of Matt and all first responders across this state,” Rep. Burrows said.

Matt Dawson was seriously injured while responding to a crash near I-27 back in 2020. That same crash took the lives of Lubbock Police Officer Nicholas Reyna and Lubbock Firefighter Eric Hill.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is seriously injured after a car crashed into Central Lubbock home overnight.
1 person dead after car crashes into home overnight
Death investigation in central Lubbock
Lubbock police identify body found in Central Lubbock
28-year-old Isaac Morado has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in West Lubbock.
Arrest made in deadly West Lubbock shooting
A minor has accused a City of Slaton police officer of conducting an inappropriate pat-down.
Allegations against Slaton police officer to be investigated as ‘officer oppression,’ instead of sexual assault
The governor signed a new law so Texans don't have to get their yearly car inspection come 2025.
Lubbock businesses worried for safety, bottom line, as Texas approves eliminating car inspection mandate

Latest News

28-year-old Isaac Morado has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in West Lubbock.
Arrest made in deadly West Lubbock shooting
On Daybreak Today
Thursday morning top stories: Slaton police officer under investigation
Weeks of trash removed from East Lubbock apartment complex
Ron Milam, Steve Maxner and a group of study abroad students returned six sets of materials to...
Texas Tech archivists working to find missing American, Vietnamese soldiers