Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Arlo

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Arlo, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a two-year-old pitbull mix who’s been at the shelter for about four months.

He is a very sweet and gentle giant. He does very well making new friends and is great on a leash. Arlo is up to date on all his shots, is fixed and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Enterprise.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is seriously injured after a car crashed into Central Lubbock home overnight.
1 person dead after car crashes into home overnight
Death investigation in central Lubbock
Lubbock police identify body found in Central Lubbock
One person has been taken to UMC with serious injuries after Lubbock police received a report...
1 taken to hospital with serious injuries after report of body in West Lubbock
A minor has accused a City of Slaton police officer of conducting an inappropriate pat-down.
Allegations against Slaton police officer to be investigated as ‘officer oppression,’ instead of sexual assault
The governor signed a new law so Texans don't have to get their yearly car inspection come 2025.
Lubbock businesses worried for safety, bottom line, as Texas approves eliminating car inspection mandate

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Arlo
Meet Enterprise! He is at two-year-old pitbull mix who’s been at the shelter for about five...
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Enterprise
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Enterprise
Meet July! He is a two-year-old pitbull mix who’s been at the shelter for about eight months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet July