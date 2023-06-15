Noon Notebook: Tomorrow’s Leaders Summer Mini Camp

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tomorrow’s Leaders and Hombres Nobles is hosting its summer mini-camp.

The camp hopes to provide a safe learning environment for children this summer. Kids will learn about empowerment, boundaries, positive mental health activities and the negative effects of substance abuse and addiction.

The event is scheduled for June 21 through July 7 on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. It will be hosted at the Jackson Elementary Gym at 201 Vernon Ave.

The camp is limited to the first 60 children between ages six and 17.

