Severe Thunderstorms in the northeast, dry, hot for the rest of us

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As of 5:06 p.m., there was a Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for Hall, and Childress counties until 6:00 p.m. Potential hazards associated with this storm are 60 mph winds and golf ball (1.75-inch) size hail. This storm is moving northeast at about 25 mph.

Radar (KCBD)

For the rest of us across the area things are expected to stay dry. Overnight temperatures will be near 60°, with mostly clear skies. West winds will be around 15 to 20 mph this evening with gusts up to 30 mph. After midnight winds will become northwest around 5 to 10 mph.

Friday’s high temperatures will be in the mid-90s with sunny skies. North winds will be around 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Friday evening will be partly cloudy, then become mostly cloudy after midnight. Low temperatures will be in the mid-60s, with south winds around 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and hot with high temperatures in the upper 90s. The morning will start off with northwest winds around 5 to 10 mph. In the afternoon winds will become west around 15 to 20 mph.

Father’s Day is Sunday and it will be warm with high temperatures in the mid-90s, and sunshine.

Weekend Forecast (KCBD)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.