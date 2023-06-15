Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Severe Thunderstorms in the northeast, dry, hot for the rest of us

By Shania Jackson
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As of 5:06 p.m., there was a Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for Hall, and Childress counties until 6:00 p.m. Potential hazards associated with this storm are 60 mph winds and golf ball (1.75-inch) size hail. This storm is moving northeast at about 25 mph.

Radar
Radar(KCBD)

For the rest of us across the area things are expected to stay dry. Overnight temperatures will be near 60°, with mostly clear skies. West winds will be around 15 to 20 mph this evening with gusts up to 30 mph. After midnight winds will become northwest around 5 to 10 mph.

Friday’s high temperatures will be in the mid-90s with sunny skies. North winds will be around 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Friday evening will be partly cloudy, then become mostly cloudy after midnight. Low temperatures will be in the mid-60s, with south winds around 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and hot with high temperatures in the upper 90s. The morning will start off with northwest winds around 5 to 10 mph. In the afternoon winds will become west around 15 to 20 mph.

Father’s Day is Sunday and it will be warm with high temperatures in the mid-90s, and sunshine.

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(KCBD)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is seriously injured after a car crashed into Central Lubbock home overnight.
1 person dead after car crashes into home overnight
Death investigation in central Lubbock
Lubbock police identify body found in Central Lubbock
28-year-old Isaac Morado has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in West Lubbock.
Arrest made in deadly West Lubbock shooting
A minor has accused a City of Slaton police officer of conducting an inappropriate pat-down.
Allegations against Slaton police officer to be investigated as ‘officer oppression,’ instead of sexual assault
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer

Latest News

High Temps
South Plains could see summertime temps reaching triple digits
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Thursday, June 15
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Thursday, June 15
Daybreak Today Weather - Thursday, June 15