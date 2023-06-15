Sun n’ Fun to host 2023 Camp Amistad

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Camp Amistad 2023 Welcome! For those campers and families who are new to Camp Amistad; in 1997, UMC and the Lubbock Fire Department joined forces to create the first Camp Amistad. The purpose of this camp is to provide a fun, supportive environment for people to interact with others who have similar experiences.

We look forward to providing this opportunity to our families year after year. Camp Amistad is free to all campers and their families. We hope that by including the families and siblings of the campers, it will bring us closer together and help build relationships.

Camp will be at the Talkington YWCA at Sun n’ Fun. The address is 6204 Elgin Ave. Lubbock, TX 79413. Camp Amistad will be Saturday, June 24, 2023 from 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM. We will be at the Sun n’ Fun aquatic center from 9:00am-12:00pm and then will move next door to the beautiful park from 12:00pm-2:00pm for lunch and fun activities.

As the camp continues to grow, we must work hard to care for our campers in a safe and enjoyable environment. We ask families to help us prepare for camp in an efficient manner with the following instructions:

Complete and return the registration packet Email to Camp.Amistad@UMCHealthSystem.com A camper waiver and release form is required for every participant (including family members) at camp. You can make copies on your own or call us and we can send you additional forms. Please make note of “Adult Participant” or “Child Participant” on the forms. Be prepared to stay at the event with your family throughout the day to enjoy meeting other campers and their families. We hope you will be able to attend camp this year. Please respond to this invitation by completing and returning the registration form.

We will also be happy to answer any questions you may have regarding camp by calling (806) 775-8668 or email us at: Camp.Amistad@UMCHealthSystem.com

We want to thank each of you for your support of Camp Amistad. As each year’s camp nears, we look forward to seeing each of you. Andrew Palomin, Camp Director & Camp Amistad Volunteers

