Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Thomas Ponce sentenced to 45 years for sexually assaulting two women in 2017

Thomas Ponce, 27 (Source: LPD)
Thomas Ponce, 27 (Source: LPD)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thomas Ponce has been sentenced to 45 years in prison after pleading guilty to two aggravated sexual assault cases.

In 2017, Ponce was accused of attacking and sexually assaulting two women within two days.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responded to 4th Street and FM 179. A 33-year-old woman said a man, later identified as Ponce, kicked in her door, sexually assaulted her and then took her to another location against her will. She told police she was able to escape Ponce and call authorities.

Later that evening, Ponce reportedly attacked another woman at the Village at Overton Park apartments. The woman stated she was returning to her apartment after working out at the complex’s gym. She stated Ponce approached her, struck her in the face and then forced her into her apartment.

He held her hostage in her apartment for 12 hours. During this time, he reportedly bound her and sexually assaulted her at knife-point.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: LPD warrant reveals details of Overton Park sexual assault

The next morning, the victim stated she was able to gain his trust and started making food in the kitchen while he slept. While in the kitchen, she was able to unlock the door to her apartment and escape. Ponce woke up and ran after her, but she was able to reach the apartment office and get an employee to call the police.

A manhunt for Ponce followed. Police stated he was dangerous and believed he could be searching for his next victim.

Police received a tip on Ponce’s location and were able to take him into custody after a short foot chase.

Ponce was charged in both criminal cases. On Thursday, he pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual assault and one count of burglary of habitation with intent to commit sexual assault.

He was sentenced to 45 years in prison in a Lubbock County court room.

KCBD INVESTIGATES: Ponce has lengthy history with crime

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is seriously injured after a car crashed into Central Lubbock home overnight.
1 person dead after car crashes into home overnight
Death investigation in central Lubbock
Lubbock police identify body found in Central Lubbock
28-year-old Isaac Morado has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in West Lubbock.
Arrest made in deadly West Lubbock shooting
A minor has accused a City of Slaton police officer of conducting an inappropriate pat-down.
Allegations against Slaton police officer to be investigated as ‘officer oppression,’ instead of sexual assault
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer

Latest News

KCBD News at Noon
Lubbock Firefighter Matt Dawson is expected to retire in April 2022.
Gov. Abbott signs ‘Matt Dawson Act’ into law
28-year-old Isaac Morado has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in West Lubbock.
Arrest made in deadly West Lubbock shooting
On Daybreak Today
Thursday morning top stories: Slaton police officer under investigation