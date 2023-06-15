Thomas Ponce sentenced to 45 years for sexually assaulting two women in 2017

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thomas Ponce has been sentenced to 45 years in prison after pleading guilty to two aggravated sexual assault cases.

In 2017, Ponce was accused of attacking and sexually assaulting two women within two days.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responded to 4th Street and FM 179. A 33-year-old woman said a man, later identified as Ponce, kicked in her door, sexually assaulted her and then took her to another location against her will. She told police she was able to escape Ponce and call authorities.

Later that evening, Ponce reportedly attacked another woman at the Village at Overton Park apartments. The woman stated she was returning to her apartment after working out at the complex’s gym. She stated Ponce approached her, struck her in the face and then forced her into her apartment.

He held her hostage in her apartment for 12 hours. During this time, he reportedly bound her and sexually assaulted her at knife-point.

The next morning, the victim stated she was able to gain his trust and started making food in the kitchen while he slept. While in the kitchen, she was able to unlock the door to her apartment and escape. Ponce woke up and ran after her, but she was able to reach the apartment office and get an employee to call the police.

A manhunt for Ponce followed. Police stated he was dangerous and believed he could be searching for his next victim.

Police received a tip on Ponce’s location and were able to take him into custody after a short foot chase.

Ponce was charged in both criminal cases. On Thursday, he pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual assault and one count of burglary of habitation with intent to commit sexual assault.

He was sentenced to 45 years in prison in a Lubbock County court room.

