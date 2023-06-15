Thursday morning top stories: Slaton police officer under investigation

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Slaton police officer under investigation

The Texas Rangers investigation into a Slaton police officer is now being looked at a possible case of official oppression

The accuser’s family accused the officer of sexual assault during a pat-down

Full story here: Texas Rangers investigating official oppression at Slaton P.D.

Tornado damages buildings, cars in Northeast Texas

An EF2 tornado with 120 mph winds tore through part of Cass County

The tornado damaged businesses, tore down trees and blew several vehicles off a highway in Bloomburg

WATCH: Storms and strong winds cause damage in Cass County, Texas

Trump arraignment fallout

Trump and his supporters claim the federal charges are evidence of a two-tier justice system

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland says the Justice Department is committed to accountability

Read the latest here: Fox News says it ‘addressed’ onscreen message that called Biden a ‘wannabe dictator’

