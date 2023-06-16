Medically Speaking
Cactus Theater hosting full weekend of performances for Father’s Day

Magician Zak Mirz is thrilled to be with us in Lubbock at the historic Cactus Theater for a...
Magician Zak Mirz is thrilled to be with us in Lubbock at the historic Cactus Theater for a very special Father’s Day show on Sunday, June 18 at 7 pm. General doors at 6:30 pm. Bargain-priced for families, students an seniors!(Cactus Theater)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) -

Friday, June 16: Laugh, Smile Your Way Into Father’s Day

Dad Jokes Comedy Show

When three national touring comedians - who happen to all be fathers - hit the stage, you can bet the Dad Jokes will fly!

Daryl Felsberg (XM Comedy, NBC’s Last Comic Standing), Aaron Aryanpur (Comedy Central, iTunes) and Brandon Davidson (XM Comedy, Keenan Thompson Presents) will keep you in stitches when they share their stories and jokes of fatherhood! First headline show at the Cactus for Daryl Felsberg, who opened for Eric Schwartz last year!

Doors: 6:50 pm • Showtime: 7:30 pm

Reserved Seats

First 6 rows (rows A-F)......$27.50

Last 6 rows of floor (G-M)...25.00

Standard balcony................22.50

Click Here for Dad Jokes Comedy Show: Daryl Felsberg, Aaron Aryanpur and Brandon Davidson, Friday, June 16

Saturday, June 17:  Debut for This Western Swing Favorite!

Hot Club of Cowtown: Celebrating 25 Years!

Award-winning Austin, Texas-based Hot Club of Cowtown may be the world’s most globe-trotting, effervescent string trio, who’s joyful sound blends the traditional Western swing of the 1940s American southwest with European hot jazz influences of the same era. The Hot Club of Cowtown, celebrating its 25th anniversary, writes its own original songs and reinterprets everything from hoedowns to American songbook standards in its own, original style. The band is guitarist Whit Smith, fiddler Elana James and upright bassist Zack Sapunor.

The group proudly represents traditional American music throughout the world for the US State Department. It has been named Ameripolitan Western Swing Group of the Year and is a member of the Texas Western Swing Hall of Fame. Fifteen albums, a global following, and the relentless passion of its live shows are the band’s enduring trademark.

Reserved Seats

First 6 rows (rows A-F)......$27.50

Last 6 rows of floor (G-M)...25.00

Standard balcony................25.00

Click Here for Hot Club of Cowtown, Saturday, June 17

Sunday, June 18: We’ve Got a Special Event for Father’s Day!

Magician Zak Mirz

Zak Mirz has toured for nearly a decade entertaining audiences all over the world.  Zak’s latest projects include being a magic advisor for David Blaine’s latest special The Magic Way. He is also a distinguished winner of Penn & Teller: Fool Us, has appeared on Travel Channel’s Magic Caught On Camera, and created a deck of cards that helped raise awareness and money to end human trafficking.

And Zak is thrilled to be with us in Lubbock at the historic Cactus Theater for a very special Father’s Day show on Sunday, June 18 at 7 pm. General doors at 6:30 pm. Bargain-priced for families, students an seniors!

Reserved Tickets:

Child, Student, or Senior......$15

All floor and balcony for adults...$20

VIP (includes signed poster + 30 min meet & greet / Q&A prior to show; meet in lobby at 5:45 pm)....$30

Click Here for Zak Mirz,

Special Father’s Day Show, Sunday, June 18

