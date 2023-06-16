Donate to Perryton survivors after deadly tornado

PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - As officials assess damage after a tornado swept through Perryton, community members are able to donate to the survivors.

Ochiltree County Emergency Management Coordinator Wayne Floyd has expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support and offers of donations, but at this time, he says no material donations are needed. First responders are needed for response and the added burden of material donations is hampering that work.

Financial donations are being accepted locally at any FirstBank Southwest location in Perryton, Booker, Pampa, Amarillo and Hereford. Donations can also be made by calling one of these local branches, according to a Panhandle Regional Planning Commission press release.

Here are the different ways to donate:

Official FirstBank Southwest account for Perryton survivors:

The Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster Serving the Texas Panhandle set up an account at FirstBank Southwest for monetary donations.

Money donated to the account will benefit those who survived the tornado in Perryton.

When making a monetary donation, state that your donation is to benefit the survivors of the Perryton, Texas Tornado.

Also, the Texas Division of Emergency Management is encouraging tornado victims to self-report property damage once it is safe to do so by using the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool online.

Perryton ISD monetary donations:

Perryton ISD said they are taking monetary donations to buy supplies for the Perryton community and those in need.

The donation is through cash app and Venmo. They donations will go to the Chase Your Dream account, Perryton ISD said.

Encounter Church taking donations:

Encounter Church in Amarillo is taking donations this morning until noon.

Donors can give water, blankets, flashlights, batteries, toiletries, snacks, etc.

Donations can be dropped off at the church, 200 Tascosa Rd.

J’s Bar & Grill taking donations:

J’s Bar & Grill is sending donations to Perryton this morning at 11:00 a.m.

They are asking for water, Gatorade, non-perishable foods, blankets, flashlights, baby items such as diapers, etc.

The donations will go to the survivors.

