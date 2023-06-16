FCA All-Star Game Saturday on My Lubbock TV

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Athletes from across West Texas are participating in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Permian Basin All-Star Festival this week. This includes participants from Lamesa and Seminole.

Click here for All-Star rosters.

You can watch the inaugural All-Star football game starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 17 on KMYL My Lubbock TV. My Lubbock TV is antenna channels 14.1/22.2, Optimum 6, UVerse 1014, Dish Network 14 and on cable systems across the South Plains.

You can also watch on the KCBD Connected TV app, free to download for Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and other streaming platforms.

