Friday morning top stories: 3 dead, dozens injured after tornado hits Perryton

3 dead, dozens injured after tornado hits Perryton

Three people are dead and dozens more are injured after a tornado touched down in Perryton, Texas yesterday evening

In response, Gov. Abbott has deployed several state resources to aid in recovery efforts

Thomas Ponce sentenced to 45 years

A Lubbock man will now spend 45 years in prison after pleading guilty to two aggravated sexual assault cases

Court documents say Ponce broke into a woman’s home and sexually assaulted her back in June of 2017

Arrest made in Wednesday deadly shooting

28-year-old Isaac Morado is in jail this morning accused of kille 83-year-old Gilbert Morado

Officers found Gilbert with a gunshot wound to his back at his home near 39th and Belmont Drive

