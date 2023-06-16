Medically Speaking
Friday morning top stories: 3 dead, dozens injured after tornado hits Perryton

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

3 dead, dozens injured after tornado hits Perryton

Thomas Ponce sentenced to 45 years

Arrest made in Wednesday deadly shooting

  • 28-year-old Isaac Morado is in jail this morning accused of kille 83-year-old Gilbert Morado
  • Officers found Gilbert with a gunshot wound to his back at his home near 39th and Belmont Drive
  • Details here: Arrest made in deadly West Lubbock shooting

