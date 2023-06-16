Friday morning top stories: 3 dead, dozens injured after tornado hits Perryton
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
3 dead, dozens injured after tornado hits Perryton
- Three people are dead and dozens more are injured after a tornado touched down in Perryton, Texas yesterday evening
- In response, Gov. Abbott has deployed several state resources to aid in recovery efforts
- Read more here: Officials: 3 confirmed dead, 56 injured, 2 missing after tornado hits Perryton
Thomas Ponce sentenced to 45 years
- A Lubbock man will now spend 45 years in prison after pleading guilty to two aggravated sexual assault cases
- Court documents say Ponce broke into a woman’s home and sexually assaulted her back in June of 2017
- Full story here: Thomas Ponce sentenced to 45 years for sexually assaulting two women in 2017
Arrest made in Wednesday deadly shooting
- 28-year-old Isaac Morado is in jail this morning accused of kille 83-year-old Gilbert Morado
- Officers found Gilbert with a gunshot wound to his back at his home near 39th and Belmont Drive
- Details here: Arrest made in deadly West Lubbock shooting
