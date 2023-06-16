Medically Speaking
Hay prices decrease for South Plains ranchers

Thanks to more rain, lower diesel prices
By Patricia Perry
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - While the price of live cattle is up, some input costs are going down for South Plains ranchers. Hay prices have dropped substantially in the last couple of weeks because of rain and lower diesel prices.

The owner of Western Hay Yards in Shallowater, Samantha Kendrick, says ten months ago a round bale of coastal was $130. Then, the cost for a round bale jumped up to $200 a bale.

“There was a standard at least 25% increase on everything across the board, some was up to 50% on overall cost just for production and transportation,” Kendrick said.

With production up across Texas now, hay suppliers are seeing cheaper hay prices and passing that on to the customer.

“Because it had the most strain on the market, there wasn’t rain in Texas, and that is primarily a Texas crop,” Kendrick said.

Now with recent rainfall across the Lone Star state, a round bale of coastal is back down to $150.

“The ground’s very forgiving and the crops were ready,” Kendrick said. “So, we did what we needed to do, and God did what He needed to do, so between those two then the grass grew well.”

The price for other types of hay Kendrick sells is also decreasing, mainly because of diesel prices since a lot of the hay she sells comes from up North.

“The freight is coming down, so we’re seeing a decrease in freight and that will be reflected in price,” Kendrick said.

Kendrick said this pattern isn’t new. Hay customers have felt the blow from prices many times before.

“It’s back down. God is good. It came back down,” Kendrick said. “It’s just a cycle, hang in there. We’re doing everything we can, the farmers are doing everything they can.”

She said today’s prices are a positive example that there’s always light at the end of the hay barn.

