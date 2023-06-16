Isolated storms possible Saturday ahead of dry Father’s Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Friday evening will be mostly clear, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 60s, with southeast winds around 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a chance for isolated showers in the afternoon and evening showers. Afternoon, showers are most likely in the southern part of the viewing area.

Raincast (KCBD)

High temperatures will be in the mid-90s, with southeast winds in the morning around five to 10 mph. In the afternoon winds will come from the southwest around 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Saturday evening storm chances are more likely off to the eastern part of the viewing area. It will be partly cloudy with southwest winds around 15 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. After midnight wind speeds will come from the west around 10 to 15 mph.

Raincast (KCBD)

Sunday is Father’s Day and things are expected to remain dry and warm with highs in the upper 90s. Sunny skies are expected too with north winds around 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

3 Day Forecast (KCBD)

