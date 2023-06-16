KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Dave

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Dave, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a four-year-old lab mix who’s been at the shelter for about two months.

He is very affectionate and loves to give you kisses. He is also house trained, kennel trained and knows basic commands. Dave is up to date on all his shots, is fixed and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

