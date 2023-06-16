Medically Speaking
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Dave

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Dave, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a four-year-old lab mix who’s been at the shelter for about two months.

He is very affectionate and loves to give you kisses. He is also house trained, kennel trained and knows basic commands. Dave is up to date on all his shots, is fixed and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Arlo.

