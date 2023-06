LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office has located a man reported missing earlier this week.

47-year-old Jesse Davis Thompson, a man known to be homeless in Lubbock, was reported missing on Tuesday. He was found safe Friday morning.

He was described as a white male, 5′10″, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

