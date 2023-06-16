Lubbock defense attorney breaks down 37 felony charges against President Trump

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 criminal charges during an arraignment in a Miami courthouse on Tuesday, following a federal indictment.

This indictment claims former President Trump willfully withheld, corruptly concealed and schemed to conceal classified documents in a federal investigation, along with making false statements. The documents the former president is accused of taking to Mar-A Lago contained information regarding defense and weapon capabilities of both the United States and foreign countries.

Former federal public defender and current criminal defense attorney, David Guinn, said “That gives incredible window into our mentality, our psychology, and what we think our capabilities are, what our strategies would be.”

Thirty-one of the 37 charges Trump has been accused of stem from the espionage act, which is a 1917 law usually known for condemning spies who disclosed classified information to the media or used it to harm the United States but the Espionage Act is bigger than espionage.

“The mishandling of documents that deal or are related to our national defense,” David Guinn said.

The indictment lists counts one through 31 as willful retention of national defense information. So, what does that mean for the Trump defense?

“It’s that first word willful, that’s a very special word in federal criminal law. Just by keeping these things he amassed, he wasn’t violating a known legal duty, he’s not that smart, that would be the attack there, but the answer to that is he caused other to, he gave the orders” Guinn said.

The indictment alleges Trump held conversations with family members, attorneys, and staffers including his personal aide, Walt Nauta, who is charged with six counts, including obstruction, concealing, and withholding.

Many of these conversations Trump claimed he had classified information. The indictment alleges that information was shared with individuals who did not have clearance to know and many conversations with Nauta and staffers claimed he had boxes of documents.

“It’s going to be people talking to each other about what Trump said, which is a hearsay problem, but if they’re alleging conspiracy, which they are in some counts, that works around those hearsay problems,” Quinn said.

Count 37 claims Trump intentionally made false statements and representations, when an attorney came to retrieve classified documents in response to a grand jury subpoena.

“She signs the certification that says the boxes turned over were all clean and there was nothing in them” Quinn said.

The indictment claims when the attorney came to gather documents with classified markings, Trump concealed boxes by moving them elsewhere.

“She had no way of knowing that when she made that statement and that’s why they said President Trump caused that false certification to be done,” Guinn said.

The former president pleaded not guilty to all 37 felony counts and his lawyers asked for a jury trial. A date for that has not been set yet. Trump’s former aide, Walt Nauta, is not set to be arraigned until June 27.

