Lubbock police investigating death of infant found unresponsive in SW Lubbock

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating the death of an infant found unresponsive in southwest Lubbock on Wednesday morning.

Police, EMS and the Lubbock Fire Department were called to the residence near 114th & Frankfort around 7 a.m. The baby’s father told police he was home alone with the baby and gave him a bottle to help him get back to sleep.

The father laid down on the couch with the child around 6 a.m. and the baby fell asleep on his chest, but when he woke up an hour later, the baby had a bloody discharge on his mouth. The parents called EMS and began life saving measures until EMS and fire assistance arrived.

The baby was taken to Covenant Childen’s and was pronounced deceased at 8:06 a.m.

No arrests have been made, and no additional details have been provided as of Friday afternoon.

