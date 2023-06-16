Man accused of setting five dumpster fires within 20 minutes of each other arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man was arrested early Thursday morning accused of setting five dumpsters on fire within 20 minutes of each.

58-year-old Brian Kent is charged with two counts of second degree felony arson.

Around 2:40 a.m., Lubbock Fire Rescue were called to the dumpster fires all within a quarter of a mile from each other. Five units across the department responded along with the Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office. LFR says from the time of the first 911 to Kent’s arrested was 34 minutes.

If convicted, Kent faces up to two to 20 years in prison.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 806-775-2646 or fireprevention@mylubbock.us

