Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Man who bragged about sex with 16-year-old sentenced to 14 years in prison

Osbaldo Moreno, 21
Osbaldo Moreno, 21(Dawson County Jail)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Provided by U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas

A Lamesa man who bragged to his coworkers about having sex with a 16-year-old child was sentenced Thursday to 14 years in prison for his sexually explicit photographs of her, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Leigha Simonton.

Osbaldo Moreno, 21, was charged via criminal complaint in November 2022 and indicted the following month. He pleaded guilty in February to receipt of child pornography and was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix.

According to court documents, the investigation began when a co-worker reported to law enforcement that Mr. Moreno bragged about having sex with the minor victim in the workplace bathroom, breakroom, and parking lot.

In plea papers, Mr. Moreno admitted that the child was 15 when he first began having sex with her.

A review of the defendant’s cell phone revealed multiple disturbing text messages, including one in which he threatened, “U need to chill or am going to rape u and u not going to be able to walk again.”

He also demanded sexually explicit photos of the victim, which she sent. On his cell phones (he had several), investigators discovered more than 150 explicit images and videos of the child.

In an interview with law enforcement at the Midland Children’s Advocacy Center, the child reported that Mr. Moreno routinely ordered her to send nude images of herself and asked her to stop going to school so that they could have sex more often. She said that he declined to use protection during sex because he wanted to impregnate her.

Mr. Moreno has also been charged by the state with two counts of sexual assault of a child. Those cases remain pending.

Homeland Security Investigations’ Dallas Field Office and the Lamesa Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Callie Woolam prosecuted the case.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responding to possible ‘mass casualty’ event after tornado hits Perryton
Officials: 3 confirmed dead, about 70 injured after tornado hits Perryton
28-year-old Isaac Morado has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in West Lubbock.
Arrest made in deadly West Lubbock shooting
Lubbock Firefighter Matt Dawson is expected to retire in April 2022.
Gov. Abbott signs ‘Matt Dawson Act’ into law
Dayton Borisouth, 24, was held down with a knee on his neck over a receipt check for a $5...
2 officers disciplined for use of force over $5 pizza during Walmart receipt check
Thomas Ponce, 27 (Source: LPD)
Thomas Ponce sentenced to 45 years for sexually assaulting two women in 2017

Latest News

The United Family®
United Supermarkets in Perryton working to regain power
Noon Notebook: Cactus Theater to host Special Father's Day Show
South Plains Food Bank
South Plains Food Bank celebrates 40 years
Noon Notebook: South Plains Food Bank celebrates 40 years