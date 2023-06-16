Medically Speaking
Rangers start 3-game series with the Blue Jays

The Texas Rangers begin a three-game series at home against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday
Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung jogs to the dugout in the second inning of a baseball...
Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung jogs to the dugout in the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)(Gareth Patterson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Toronto Blue Jays (38-32, fourth in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (42-26, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (5-3, 3.12 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 117 strikeouts); Rangers: Martin Perez (6-2, 4.67 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -141, Rangers +120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers host the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday to start a three-game series.

Texas has gone 22-12 at home and 42-26 overall. The Rangers have gone 37-9 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Toronto is 19-19 on the road and 38-32 overall. Blue Jays hitters have a collective .422 slugging percentage to rank sixth in the AL.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has 10 home runs, 30 walks and 53 RBI while hitting .283 for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 14-for-41 with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 14 doubles, nine home runs and 41 RBI while hitting .284 for the Blue Jays. Whit Merrifield is 12-for-33 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .234 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .263 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Jon Gray: day-to-day (blister), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

