Shallowater shooting widows pregnant wife

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Saturday, June 10, Alexandrea Smith says the day with her husband started out like any other.

“I went to the store, I ran some errands, came home, picked the baby up from the babysitters and we had plans to go watch a movie,” Smith said.

She says she talked to her husband Christopher Smith earlier that day like she always did, not knowing it would be their last conversation.

“They broke the news to me and at first I didn’t believe it,” Smith said.

Christopher’s mother called Alexandrea and explained that her husband had been shot and killed, leaving Alexandrea a widow at nine-months pregnant.

“I really wanted him to be there, I didn’t want to do it alone so I think that will be the hardest part. He will be there in spirit, I know he will be walking me through it, just like he did with our son,” Smith said.

Alexandrea says Christopher couldn’t wait to be a girl dad, dying just two weeks shy of her due date.

“He said I want a little girl so we can have tea parties, and I said okay,” Smith said.

Instead of buying a bassinet and diapers, Alexandrea is now left picking out a casket.

“It is real, it’s raw. It’s still real, the smell of a funeral home, I will never be able to smell him again just his scent,” Smith said.

Now, five days after Christopher’s death, there has still been no arrest made or suspects named. Alexandrea is pleading for someone to come forward.

“The person that is responsible for this, for taking a life, needs to realize they aren’t God. Whatever roles were played that night or whatever happened, I just don’t want anyone else to get hurt,” Smith said.

Shallowater police told KCBD they are investigating the shooting, but will not be releasing any information until an autopsy is preformed on Christopher Smith’s body.

