South Plains Food Bank celebrates 40 years

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In honor of the South Plains Food Bank celebrating 40 years, the non-profit will host its Feeding the Future: 40th year Celebration gala on Saturday, August 26.

Proceeds from the event will go back to the food bank to continuing feeding families in need, where $1 provides three meals.

January 2023 marks the 40th anniversary of the South Plains Food Bank. For four decades, we have been dedicated to fighting hunger in our community and providing food assistance to those in need. We could not be more proud.

Over the last 40 years, we have been blessed to see the impact of our work firsthand. We have witnessed the relief and gratitude of families who have received food boxes from our warehouse, the smiles of children with full plates of hot food in our summer feeding program, and the pride of our volunteers serving their neighbors. We have also seen the need for our services to grow. This is a reminder of the ongoing struggle that many in our community face, but it also serves as a call to action for us to continue our work.

We are proud of the progress we have made over the last 40 years, but we know that there is still much more to be done. We will continue to work tirelessly to provide food assistance to those in need, and to advocate for policies and programs that will help end hunger in our community.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank our donors, volunteers, and community partners who have supported us throughout the years. Without your help, we would not be able to provide the level of service that we do. We are deeply grateful for your support and for your continued dedication to fighting hunger in our community.

As we look forward to the next 40 years, we are excited about the possibilities and the progress that we will make together. We will continue to work tirelessly to end hunger in the South Plains region, and we will do it with the support of our community. Thank you for being a part of our journey, and here’s to many more years of service!

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.