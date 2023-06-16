TxDOT hosting child car seat checkup event June 22 in Slaton

Provided by TxDOT

WHO: Child passenger safety technicians/instructors

WHAT: Car seat checkup event

WHEN: Thursday, June 22, from 3 to 5 p.m.

WHERE: Smith Auto Family, 1735 W. Division Street, Slaton, TX

LUBBOCK – Do you know if your child is in the correct child safety seat? Is your child’s car seat installed correctly? Join the Texas Department of Transportation, along with their safety education partners, from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m., on Thursday, June 22, at Smith Auto Family, 1735 W. Division Street, Slaton, to have your child’s car seat checked.

Certified car seat technicians will be on-site to teach parents and caregivers how to determine if their child is in the right seat for the child’s age and size. Parents are asked to know their child’s height and weight and should bring their current safety seat for proper installation.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nationally, 3 out of 4 safety seats are not used correctly. A Texas study found that nearly 9 out of 10 babies and toddlers were riding in safety seats, but more than a quarter of those safety seats were being used incorrectly.

To avoid one of the most common mistakes caregivers make – using the wrong size safety seat—visit TxDOT’s Save Me With A Seat website to find the appropriate safety seat for your child’s age.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.