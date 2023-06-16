Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

United Supermarkets in Perryton working to regain power

The United Family®
The United Family®(The United Family®)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYTON, Texas (KCBD) - The United Supermarkets store in Perryton is working to regain power after a deadly tornado struck the town.

Officials have confirmed three people, including an 11-year-old, have died, and more than 70 people were injured in the tornado. A tornado victim was also flown to UMC in Lubbock with serious injuries.

ADDITIONAL COVERAGE: Officials: 3 confirmed dead, about 70 injured after tornado hits Perryton

The United Family has released the following statement:

The United Family is deeply saddened by the natural disaster that occurred in Perryton, TX last night, and our prayers are with our team members and guests in Perryton. The Perryton United Supermarkets store is working tirelessly to regain power to the store and will open to guests as soon as possible. We are working with state emergency responders to provide water and resources to first-responders.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responding to possible ‘mass casualty’ event after tornado hits Perryton
Officials: 3 confirmed dead, about 70 injured after tornado hits Perryton
28-year-old Isaac Morado has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in West Lubbock.
Arrest made in deadly West Lubbock shooting
Lubbock Firefighter Matt Dawson is expected to retire in April 2022.
Gov. Abbott signs ‘Matt Dawson Act’ into law
Dayton Borisouth, 24, was held down with a knee on his neck over a receipt check for a $5...
2 officers disciplined for use of force over $5 pizza during Walmart receipt check
Thomas Ponce, 27 (Source: LPD)
Thomas Ponce sentenced to 45 years for sexually assaulting two women in 2017

Latest News

Noon Notebook: Cactus Theater to host Special Father's Day Show
South Plains Food Bank
South Plains Food Bank celebrates 40 years
Noon Notebook: South Plains Food Bank celebrates 40 years
3 people are confirmed dead and at least 70 are injured after a tornado touched down in...
Recovery efforts begin after deadly tornado hits Texas Panhandle