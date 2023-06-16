United Supermarkets in Perryton working to regain power

PERRYTON, Texas (KCBD) - The United Supermarkets store in Perryton is working to regain power after a deadly tornado struck the town.

Officials have confirmed three people, including an 11-year-old, have died, and more than 70 people were injured in the tornado. A tornado victim was also flown to UMC in Lubbock with serious injuries.

ADDITIONAL COVERAGE: Officials: 3 confirmed dead, about 70 injured after tornado hits Perryton

The United Family has released the following statement:

The United Family is deeply saddened by the natural disaster that occurred in Perryton, TX last night, and our prayers are with our team members and guests in Perryton. The Perryton United Supermarkets store is working tirelessly to regain power to the store and will open to guests as soon as possible. We are working with state emergency responders to provide water and resources to first-responders.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.